The Atlanta Braves traded left-hander Jaime Garcia to the Minnesota Twins on Monday for right-handed pitching prospect Huascar Ynoa.

The Braves also sent catcher Anthony Recker and cash considerations to the Twins as part of the trade.

As part of the deal, the Braves agreed to pay the remaining $4.6 million on Garcia's contract, ESPN's Jerry Crasnick confirmed. The Braves also agreed to pick up $200,000 of the remaining $300,000 owed to Recker, according to Fox Sports.

Jaime García was 4-7 with a 4.30 ERA in 18 starts for the Braves this season. Harry How/Getty Images

In his last start for the Braves, Garcia gave up three runs and seven hits over seven innings as Atlanta rolled to a 12-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. Garcia also hit a grand slam, the first for a Braves pitcher since 1966.

García, 31, was 4-7 with a 4.30 ERA in 18 starts in his first season with the Braves, who acquired him in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals last December.

Ynoa, a 19-year-old from the Dominican Republic, is 0-1 with a 5.26 ERA in six starts for Elizabethton (Tennessee), the Twins' Rookie League team. He is 5-11 with a 3.38 ERA in three seasons in the Twins' minor league system.

Recker, 33, is batting .143 in seven at-bats this season.