NEW YORK -- The New York Mets put pitcher Zack Wheeler on the 10-day disabled list because of a stress reaction in his right arm.

The Mets didn't provide a timetable for Wheeler's return. He was on the DL last month with biceps tendinitis and has struggled in four starts since his return.

The team recalled righty Tyler Pill from Triple-A Las Vegas before Monday night's game at San Diego.

Wheeler joins Mets starting pitchers Noah Syndergaard, Matt Harvey and Robert Gsellman on the disabled list. Steven Matz and Seth Lugo recently came off the DL and returned to the rotation.

Wheeler, 27, didn't pitch in the majors the past two years after having Tommy John surgery in 2015. He is 3-7 with a 5.21 ERA in 17 starts this season.

In four starts since being sidelined, Wheeler has allowed 11 earned runs in 20 innings, giving up 24 hits and 11 walks. He labored through five innings against Oakland on Friday.

Pill made his big league debut this season and is 0-3 with a 5.00 ERA in five games.