Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos left the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles after being hit in the head by a broken bat.

The incident occurred in the top of the fifth inning when Baltimore shortstop Ruben Tejada broke his bat on an groundout to short.

The broken barrel of Tejada's bat flew backward and bounced off of Ramos' helmet and glanced off plate umpire Joe West. West was unharmed.

Trainers came out on the field to tend to Ramos, who appeared to be bleeding from the top of his head. The veteran catcher walked off the field under his own power and was replaced by Jesus Sucre.