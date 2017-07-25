SEATTLE -- A few minutes past 5 p.m. PT Monday, Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski stepped into the dugout and made a beeline for his smiling young third baseman. Dombrowski wrapped his arm around Rafael Devers, made a joke in Spanish, then offered the same advice he has given to so many other touted prospects over the years.

"Have fun. Be yourself," Dombrowski said before repeating that last part. "Be yourself."

Devers, 20, is the latest gem to make his way from the Red Sox's farm system to the big leagues. He follows Jackie Bradley Jr. and Xander Bogaerts in 2013, Mookie Betts in 2014 and Andrew Benintendi and Yoan Moncada last year. And just as with those players, manager John Farrell spoke Monday of the need to "protect" Devers by easing him into the lineup and expecting there will be growing pains along the way, especially considering Devers played only nine games in Triple-A (and committed four errors) before getting the promotion he always dreamed of Sunday.

Rafael Devers hit .400 with two homers in his abbreviated stint at Pawtucket. Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

But make no mistake: The Red Sox need Devers' help as much as he needs theirs. The relationship is wholly symbiotic. Beginning Tuesday night, when Devers bats near the bottom of the order against Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez, the Red Sox will throw him into the deep end of the pool and count on him being able to swim.

Devers said all the right things Monday. He oozed happiness and enough excitement that he couldn't sleep on the cross-country flight to join the Red Sox for the opener of a three-game series at Safeco Field. After getting the news, he called his father, who was all set to book an expensive flight from the Dominican Republic to Seattle. But Devers, apparently fiscally responsible, talked his family into just meeting him in Boston over the weekend.

Nervous? Devers, who comes in at No. 3 on Keith Law's midseason top 50 prospects rankings for ESPN, admitted he will be nervous in the first inning Tuesday night and before his first at-bat, but claimed to feel "no pressure" to be the missing piece in an offense that has been frustratingly inconsistent all season.

"For me, the work is never done," Devers said through a translator. "I just want to learn how to be a superstar third baseman. Everyone tells me the only way to do that is through constant work."

Initially, at least, Farrell said the plan is to play the lefty-swinging Devers against right-handed pitchers and sit him against tough lefties. That was the approach with Benintendi last year, at least until he singled off Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Luis Avilan in his fifth big league game and suddenly began playing every day. And if Devers falters defensively, the Red Sox can always use surehanded Deven Marrero as a late-innings defensive replacement.

When Benintendi got called up -- almost exactly a year ago and in this same city -- the Red Sox were 57-46 and 1 1/2 games off the pace in the American League East. They went 36-23 the rest of the way and wound up winning the division by four games. Benintendi was a big part of that. He batted .295 with an .835 OPS in 105 at-bats, his arrival serving as a shot of adrenaline down the stretch.

That's the best-case scenario for these Red Sox with Devers. They are 55-45 and have a 2 1/2-game edge in the division, but the lead feels tenuous. They have scored only 39 runs in 11 games since the All-Star break and have gotten less production out of third base than any team in the league. Oh, and the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays are breathing down their neck.

The worst-case scenario, of course, is a repeat of what happened with Moncada. The Red Sox called him up last September with the intention of playing him almost every day at third base. But the 21-year-old top prospect showed he wasn't ready, going 4-for-19 with 12 strikeouts, taking a seat on the bench and eventually getting left off the playoff roster.

But with a week left before the trade deadline, Dombrowski has surveyed the market and determined he can't acquire a more talented third baseman than Devers. And although Farrell might be hesitant to say it, he's hoping Devers can provide the same kind of bounce that the Red Sox got from Benintendi last year.

"You can go back to '07 [with Jacoby Ellsbury], '13 [with Bogaerts], probably even 2004, it was the addition of young players from the system that might have been the element that pushed teams over the hump," Farrell said. "That's part of the energy that they bring, the newness that they bring. The thread that runs through it is original players, original Red Sox players [drafted by Boston]. To me, that goes a long way."

Devers couldn't seem to stop smiling Monday. He was available off the bench against the Mariners, but as the Red Sox did with Benintendi, they allowed Devers one day for his feet to return to the ground.

It will all start to get real soon enough. On Tuesday night against King Felix, in fact.

"I didn't feel any emotions, really. I just wanted to get here so bad," Devers said. "I didn't even fall asleep on the plane. I was just so excited to get here. The organization has basically just told me to have the same fun playing baseball as I've always had. And that's just what I intend to do and how I approach the game."

The Red Sox will do their best to minimize the lofty expectations. But they also need Devers to fulfill every bit of them.