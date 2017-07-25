The character-building rough patch that everyone had predicted for the Milwaukee Brewers finally arrived during a recent series at PNC Park. Clutch hits failed to materialize for Milwaukee, flares kept dropping for Pittsburgh and the Pirates swept the four-game series despite outscoring the Brewers by a scant 15-9 and outhitting them 39-38.

If there was a time for the Milwaukee clubhouse to turn funereal, this was it. But the atmosphere during the Brewers' next stop in Philadelphia was the polar opposite of tense. As several Brewers sank into clubhouse sofas and watched the Cubs-Cardinals game on the overhead TV screens at Citizens Bank Park, music began playing on the sound system. The pulsing beat prompted outfielder Brett Phillips to spring from his seat at a card game and begin dancing and shaking while teammates laughed and clapped in unison.

"Usually that happens before the game in the dugout," said manager Craig Counsell. "There's some kind of dance-beat rhythm thing going on that they're all clapping to and making music to. I'm just praying they don't ask me to join in."

Spend a series around the Brewers, and it's apparent they're a loose and enjoyable team to be around. But has the frivolity come to an end?

The Brewers crafted an impossibly upbeat storyline when they went 50-41 in the first half, carrying a 5½-game lead over the National League Central into the All-Star break. But they've gone 3-7 since, and now lead the division by a mere half game over Chicago entering a stretch of nine games against the Nationals, Cubs and Cardinals.

Amid the regression, Brew Crew devotees are waiting to see what general manager David Stearns and assistant GM Matt Arnold do at the trade deadline to upgrade the product. Milwaukee's front office has to decide if a strategic addition can help the Brewers reassert themselves, or if a short-term fix might set back the process by depriving the Brewers of pieces that could help in 2018 and beyond.

While the Brewers have been linked to Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler, their main objective is to add pitching. They've been looking at starters and relievers, long-term plays and rentals, in an attempt to improve a staff that ranks sixth in the league with a 4.14 ERA.

Like the Minnesota Twins, who acquired Jaime Garcia from Atlanta on Monday to fortify their rotation, the Brewers are trying to balance short-term gratification with a long-term horizon. ESPN's Keith Law ranked Milwaukee's farm system as the sixth-best in the game entering this season. And the team's $63 million Opening Day payroll was the lowest in the majors, so there's some room to add a salary if owner Mark Attansio is so inclined.

"We reassess things every morning and after every game, but we're sticking to the plan," Arnold said. "We're not going to have a knee-jerk reaction to [events] on the field. We're not going to try to over-correct based on what happens in a game or two."

Stearns and his predecessor, Doug Melvin, made a succession of smart, opportunistic moves that have had a significant cumulative impact. Outfielder Ryan Braun, a six-time All-Star, was the only Brewer with an All-Star appearance before closer Corey Knebel made the National League squad earlier this month.

"They've done a fantastic job of identifying fringe players who are having career-type years with the playing time they're getting," said a scout. "What they did in the first half was impressive. But I think some of these guys were playing above their skill level, and they're starting to get exposed."

Some featured Brewers look like they'll have staying power. Travis Shaw, who wasn't considered the answer at third base in Boston, has contributed a .928 OPS and a 2.9 FanGraphs WAR this season. Knebel has 81 strikeouts in 46⅓ innings and elicited rave reviews from the announcing tandem of Mike Schmidt and John Kruk during a save against the Phillies over the weekend.

When Braun was on the disabled list, the Brewers used an all-castoff tandem of Hernan Perez and Jesus Aguilar in the Nos. 4-5 spots in the batting order. The Brewers snagged Perez on waivers from Detroit in 2015 and added Aguilar on a waiver claim from Cleveland in February.

First baseman Eric Thames made a foray to South Korea before returning stateside last winter. Starter Junior Guerra was acquired on waivers from the Chicago White Sox two years ago, and reliever Jared Hughes signed with the Brewers after being released by Pittsburgh in spring training.

"Our team has a bunch of outcasts, and we embrace that," Hughes said. "We also have a bunch of young guys enjoying their first taste of the big leagues. Any way you can get extra motivation, you use it. But at the same time, we believe in ourselves. We've all had people who didn't believe in us."

Counsell has a similar message to the young players on the roster who aren't accustomed to the grind of a big-league playoff race. He tells them the first four months of the season weren't nearly as challenging as the two months that await.

"This league is so much harder than the last league they played in," Counsell said. "We all get spoiled by the young guys like [Cody] Bellinger. But for most of these guys, it's an adjustment."

One factor in the front office's trade deliberations: The Brewers have some important players who will be returning from injuries during the stretch drive. Pitcher Wily Peralta and second baseman Eric Sogard just came off the disabled list. Chase Anderson, Milwaukee's best starter, is expected to return in mid-August from an oblique injury. Catcher Stephen Vogt is rehabbing from an MCL sprain in his left knee, and pitcher Brandon Woodruff is working his way back from a hamstring injury.

If the Brewers can't make a significant upgrade, they might have to dip into the system. Corbin Burnes, a fourth-round draft pick out of St. Mary's in 2016, is 3-2 with a 1.72 ERA and a 53-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio for the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers. Top prospect Lewis Brinson hit .097 in a 14-game cameo earlier this season, but he's slashing .312/.414/.559 for Triple-A Colorado Springs and will get a chance soon enough to show what he learned from his earlier travails.

Counsell is aware of the positive impact that a trade can have on a contending team's mindset. He was with the Brewers in 2008 when Melvin traded for Cleveland's CC Sabathia, who went 11-2 with a 1.65 ERA down the stretch to lead Milwaukee to a wild-card berth. He was also with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2001 when they had a relatively quiet deadline and went on to win the World Series behind the monster tandem of Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling.

If Sonny Gray or Justin Wilson come walking through the clubhouse door in the next week in a trade, great. If not, the Brewers will fend for themselves.

"What we have to understand is, we have [more than two months] of baseball left to play," Counsell said. "The notion that we're 'hanging on' or 'we're in do-or-die mode,' that just isn't the case. You can't write this story for 70 more days.

"If we keep playing the same brand of baseball, we'll win plenty of games. I'm completely comfortable saying that. That's what we're trying to convey, and I think our guys believe that."