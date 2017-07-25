        <
          Marlins' Justin Bour expected to be put on DL for oblique strain

          12:11 AM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Miami Marlins slugger Justin Bour left Monday night's win over the Texas Rangers with a strained right oblique.

          After the game, a 4-0 victory in Texas, Miami manager Don Mattingly said Bour is likely headed to the disabled list.

          Bour was injured after grounding into a double play in the first inning.

          "I can't even really describe the frustration level, really," Bour said Monday night.

          Bour, who put on a show in the opening round of this year's Home Run Derby, is batting .289 with 21 homers for the Marlins.

