Miami Marlins slugger Justin Bour left Monday night's win over the Texas Rangers with a strained right oblique.

After the game, a 4-0 victory in Texas, Miami manager Don Mattingly said Bour is likely headed to the disabled list.

Bour was injured after grounding into a double play in the first inning.

"I can't even really describe the frustration level, really," Bour said Monday night.

Bour, who put on a show in the opening round of this year's Home Run Derby, is batting .289 with 21 homers for the Marlins.