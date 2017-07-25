One week ahead of the trade deadline, Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins acknowledged Toronto's fading fortunes and admitted his focus has shifted to improving his roster for next season.

"A month ago we were talking about the need for our team to play well and to get hot, and we haven't done that,'' Atkins said Monday. "Now we're in a position where it's a lot more difficult to add to a team like this. We feel like we have underperformed and underachieved offensively and defensively.''

The Blue Jays were hoping to start a second-half rally after the All-Star break. But with a 4-7 record since July 14, they sit in last place in the American League East, 9½ games behind the first-place Boston Red Sox. Atkins said his sights are now on the 2018 season and beyond.

"We haven't gotten hot, we haven't gone on a streak," Atkins said. "Now we're in a position where it's a lot more difficult to add to a team like this. The scale of deciding whether we add or subtract is more difficult."

In the ensuing days, the front office's main goals for the trade deadline will be long-term control of players, adding young talent and financial flexibility, according to Atkins.

"I think any addition, at this point, will be about control," Atkins said. "Our relief pitching's been pretty strong. Our starting pitching's been OK until the last couple of weeks. It's not position-specific right now, it's more about controllable, young talent."