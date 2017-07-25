CHICAGO -- Reigning National League MVP Kris Bryant was kicked out of a game for the first time in his career, and both benches were warned after a series of hit-by-pitches between the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday afternoon.

Bryant argued a strike three call from umpire Lance Barksdale in the bottom of the fourth inning as the 2-2 pitch from Carlos Rodon looked inside. It was Bryant's third strikeout of the day, all coming with runners in scoring position. He argued for a moment, then began to walk away before saying something that got him kicked out.

Kris Bryant argued a strike three call from umpire Lance Barksdale in the bottom of the fourth inning as the 2-2 pitch from Carlos Rodon looked inside. Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports

Meanwhile, Cubs starter John Lackey hit three White Sox batters in the top of the fifth inning -- his fourth hit batter of the day -- leading to Sox pitcher Chris Beck's retaliation the next inning. He hit Ian Happ, the Cubs' leadoff man in the bottom of the fifth, which forced Barksdale to issue warnings.

Lackey is the second pitcher this year to hit three batters in an inning and the first since 2015 to hit four in a game. According to ESPN Stats & Information, he's the first Cubs pitcher to hit four in a game since 1957.