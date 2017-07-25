The St. Louis Cardinals have placed right-hander Adam Wainwright and center fielder Dexter Fowler on the 10-day disabled list.

Wainwright's DL trip is retroactive to Sunday as he is experiencing mid-back tightness. Fowler is out with a strained left wrist.

The team did not immediately announce a corresponding move for Wainwright, but has called up prized outfield prospect Harrison Bader to take Fowler's spot.

Bader, who is the sixth-ranked prospect in the Cardinals' minor league system according to MLB.com, is hitting .297 with 19 homers and 48 RBIs in 97 games at Triple-A Memphis.

Harrison Bader had 19 home runs in Triple-A this season before being recalled by the Cardinals on Tuesday. Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

The right-handed-hitting Bader, 23, will start in center field on Tuesday and bat seventh against the Colorado Rockies.

It is unknown how long Fowler will be sidelined.

Bader joins shortstop Paul DeJong, outfielder Magneuris Sierra, first baseman Luke Voit and catcher Carson Kelly as touted prospects to be promoted to the Cardinals' major league team this season.

Fowler is hitting .241 with 14 home runs and 37 RBIs this season, his first with St. Louis. Wainwright leads the Cardinals with 11 wins despite a 4.89 ERA that is his career worst since becoming a starter in 2007.