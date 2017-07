The Milwaukee Brewers bolstered their bullpen Tuesday by acquiring right-handed reliever Anthony Swarzak from the Chicago White Sox, according to multiple reports.

Swarzak has a 2.23 ERA in 41 appearances. He has struck out 52 in 48 1/3 innings.

In return, the White Sox got another prospect, outfielder Ryan Cordell.

Cordell, 25, is batting .284 with 10 home runs and 45 RBIs in 68 games in Triple-A this season.