The Boston Red Sox have acquired third baseman Eduardo Nunez in a trade with the San Francisco Giants, according to reports.

The 30-year-old has been with the Giants since being traded to the club last season. In return, the Red Sox will send two pitching prospects to San Francisco, according to reports.

The Red Sox hope that Nunez, who is batting .308 with four home runs, 31 RBIs and 18 steals this season, will help fill the hole Boston has had all season at third base.

Third baseman Pablo Sandoval, who the Red Sox signed away from the Giants with a three-year $95 million deal in 2014, was released by the Boston last week. Coincidentally, Sandoval, upon his release, has signed a minor league contract to go back to San Francisco.

The AL East-leading Red Sox are currently starting rookie Rafael Devers at third. The 20-year-old made his first major-league start Tuesday night against the Seattle Mariners.

The Giants, who entered Tuesday night 31.5 games back of the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers, are also open to trade discussions involving pitchers Johnny Cueto and Jeff Samardzija, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

Nunez had been on a tear for the Giants. His .348 average is the fourth-highest in the majors since June 1 (minimum 100 plate appearances), and he went 9 for 16 in his final four games with San Francisco (.563).

In addition to third base, Nunez has played four other positions in his career (2B, SS, LF, RF) and has a negative Defensive Runs Saved at all five spots.

News of the deal was first reported by Fox Sports.