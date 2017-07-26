The Tampa Bay Rays placed pitcher Jake Odorizzi on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a lower back strain.

The move is retroactive to Tuesday, meaning Odorizzi will not be eligible to be activated until after Monday's non-waiver trade deadline.

Odorizzi, 27, is 6-4 with a 4.47 ERA in 18 starts this season. Tampa Bay recalled right-handed reliever Andrew Kittredge from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding roster move before Wednesday afternoon's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Jake Odorizzi said he's been dealing with a back issue for much of the season. AP

Odorizzi told reporters Wednesday that he has been dealing with the back issue throughout the season but said he doesn't expect to miss more than two starts.

With Tampa Bay fighting for a postseason spot, the Rays could be tempted to promote top pitching prospect Brent Honeywell to fill Odorizzi's rotation spot.

Honeywell, who was named the MVP of the Futures Game earlier this month, is 9-7 with a 4.23 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings this season at Durham. His last start at Durham was Sunday, so he would be on normal rest if the Rays promoted him for Odorizzi's next scheduled start Friday at Yankee Stadium.

Rays general manager Erik Neander has previously stated that the organization wants to be cautious with Honeywell, saying that it wants to give the 22-year-old right-hander time to develop in the minors.

The Rays (52-49) snapped a five-game losing streak with their victory Tuesday against the Orioles and enter Wednesday only one game behind the Royals (52-47) for the AL's final wild-card spot.