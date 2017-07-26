The Philadelphia Phillies activated outfielder Aaron Altherr from the disabled list on Wednesday but placed outfielder Daniel Nava on the 10-day disabled list.

Altherr is returning from a right hamstring injury earlier than expected. Assistant general manager Scott Proefrock had said July 19 that Altherr was expected to miss three to four weeks.

Nava is going on the disabled list with a left hamstring strain. He suffered the injury on Friday night and had missed the Phillies' past four games.

Phillies OF Aaron Altherr, being attended to by trainers after a hamstring injury, was activated by the team on Wednesday. However, the Phillies lost OF Daniel Nava to the DL. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

Altherr led the Phillies in batting average (.288) and on-base percentage (.359) at the time of his injury. He also has 14 home runs and 44 RBIs.

The left-hand-hitting Nava is batting .303 with three home runs and 17 RBIs this season.