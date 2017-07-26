        <
          Brett Anderson activated, designated for assignment

          3:51 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          The Chicago Cubs activated left-hander Brett Anderson from the 60-day disabled list and designated him for assignment on Wednesday.

          Anderson had been placed on the disabled list in May with a back strain and then transferred to the 60-day disabled list a month later.

          The 29-year-old veteran was 2-2 with a 8.18 ERA in six starts this season, his first with the Cubs.

          He is 40-45 with a 3.99 ERA in 133 career appearances (121 starts) for the Oakland Athletics, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cubs.

          He had signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Cubs in January.

