The Chicago Cubs activated left-hander Brett Anderson from the 60-day disabled list and designated him for assignment on Wednesday.
Anderson had been placed on the disabled list in May with a back strain and then transferred to the 60-day disabled list a month later.
The 29-year-old veteran was 2-2 with a 8.18 ERA in six starts this season, his first with the Cubs.
He is 40-45 with a 3.99 ERA in 133 career appearances (121 starts) for the Oakland Athletics, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cubs.
He had signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Cubs in January.