The Chicago Cubs activated left-hander Brett Anderson from the 60-day disabled list and designated him for assignment on Wednesday.

Anderson had been placed on the disabled list in May with a back strain and then transferred to the 60-day disabled list a month later.

Brett Anderson has a history of injuries, including two back surgeries. Jon Durr/Getty Images

The 29-year-old veteran was 2-2 with a 8.18 ERA in six starts this season, his first with the Cubs.

He is 40-45 with a 3.99 ERA in 133 career appearances (121 starts) for the Oakland Athletics, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cubs.

He had signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Cubs in January.