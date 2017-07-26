WASHINGTON -- Bryce Harper is all in on the Home Run Derby.

"If I do have the opportunity to play in the All-Star Game next year," said the Washington Nationals slugger on Wednesday afternoon, "I'll definitely do the Home Run Derby."

Harper's comments came at the logo unveiling for the 2018 All-Star Game, which is to be played at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. A five-time All-Star, Harper's lone Home Run Derby appearance came in 2013, when he lost in the finals to Yoenis Cespedes. Since then, he's repeatedly declined to participate, suggesting that if he were to do the Derby again, he would wait until 2018, when the Midsummer Classic descends upon the nation's capital.

Bryce Harper would like to take part in his hometown Home Run Derby. Chris Carlson/AP Photo

Harper cited former Reds star Todd Frazier's winning performance in 2015 as part of his inspiration.

"When Frazier did it in Cincinnati, we were all sitting there, fans were going crazy and he was able to do everything possible for his town and his city," Harper said. "To be able to come to D.C. every single year and play here for seven months, eight months out of the year, this is my home."

In 2015, when Harper was named the youngest unanimous MVP in baseball history, his 42 homers were tied for most in the National League. This season, the 24-year old outfielder ranks fourth in the NL with 25 homers.