The Chicago White Sox announced Wednesday that outfielder Avisail Garcia will be placed on the disabled list because of a ligament strain in his right thumb.

Avisail Garcia is headed to the DL with a strain in his right thumb ligament. Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The team did not announce a corresponding move.

Garcia was batting .303 with 13 home runs, 54 RBIs and 46 runs in 88 games this season and was selected for his first All-Star Game before getting hurt.