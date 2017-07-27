The Atlanta Braves have apparently decided slumping rookie Dansby Swanson needs a stint in the minors to find his stroke again, as they plan to demote the shortstop saddled with a .209 batting average to Triple-A Gwinnett, according to an MLB.com report.

The 23-year-old Swanson was told he'd be sent down to Atlanta's top minor league affiliate on Wednesday, but the Braves aren't expected to officially announce the move until Thursday, the report says.

Swanson made his major league debut in 2016 and hit .302 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 38 games last season.

But the Arizona Diamondbacks' No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, who was then traded to his hometown Braves later that year, has struggled so far this season. He is batting just .209 with six homers and 35 RBIs.

Swanson led Vanderbilt to the championship series of the 2015 College World Series, which was won by Virginia.