The Philadelphia Phillies have traded right-handed reliever Pat Neshek and cash to the Colorado Rockies for a trio of minor leaguers. Neshek will be counted on to bolster the Rockies' bullpen as the team looks to hold onto a National League wild-card spot.

Colorado holds a 4 1/2-game lead over the Chicago Cubs for the second wild-card berth, and it trails the Arizona Diamondbacks by a half-game for the top wild-card spot.

The Phillies received shortstop Jose Gomez and right-handed pitchers Alejandro Requena and J.D. Hammer.

Neshek, the Phillies' lone All-Star this season, is 3-2 with 10 holds and one save in 43 appearances this season. The 36-year-old has a 1.12 ERA this season and a 2.76 ERA in 466 career appearances.