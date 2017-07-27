Umpire Gerry Davis tells Adrian Beltre to move back into the on-deck circle. Instead, Beltre moves the on-deck circle and gets ejected. (0:35)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Adrian Beltre was ejected from the Texas Rangers game while waiting on deck to bat in the eighth inning.

Beltre, who had three hits in the game to increase his career total to 2,996, was warming up outside the on-deck circle when second-base umpire and crew chief Gerry Davis motioned for him to get closer to it. So Beltre dragged the large, plastic piece that marks the circle closer to him.

Davis immediately ejected Beltre from the game, and manager Jeff Banister was tossed after he came out and argued at length.

Beltre's former Rangers teammate Michael Young tweeted his support of Beltre.

On deck circles are slippery. Nobody stands on them. Can't pick and choose when you enforce it. And if you do, don't pick a respected HOFer. — Michael Young (@MikeyY626) July 27, 2017

It is not unusual for Beltre, in his 20th season, to swing the bat and watch opposing pitches from closer to the plate than where the circle is located.

