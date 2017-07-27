First, Bryce Harper doesn't like plate umpire Chris Segal's strike call, then he later strikes out and is ejected for arguing. (0:46)

WASHINGTON -- Bryce Harper was ejected from Wednesday night's game against the Milwaukee Brewers, then later cited his pregame music as a contributing factor.

"I think I need to change my playlist because I get a little fired up," said Harper, who was tossed for arguing with plate umpire Chris Segal in the eighth inning of the Nationals' 8-5 comeback win. "'5AM' really got me fired up, by Logic. I called my brother and was like, 'Man, I'm so fired up to play today.' I guess it got me a little too fired up. I guess I need to mix in some Temptations and some of those jazz bands to calm me down a little bit."

In the eighth inning, Harper struck out swinging, then threw down his bat, grabbed at the dirt and engaged in a heated discussion with Segal. Daniel Murphy tried to calm Harper down, pulling his teammate away from home plate.

Earlier in the at-bat, Harper took exception to a 1-0 fastball that he thought was low but that Segal called for a strike.

"Runner on third, instead of being 2-0, you're 1-1," he said. "Little fired up on the pitch he threw me down. That's a tough lefty right there, so you never want to help him out. I said it was down. I screamed a little bit. I didn't really say any profanity. I don't think I did, at least. But I knew it was down. Swung on the pitch, kicked the dirt. I didn't really yell at him. I just yelled because I was mad that I struck out, and he tossed me.

"I don't know why he tossed me. I don't know if he tossed me because I kicked the dirt or he thought I was yelling at him, but at that point, I was not trying to yell at him. I was just pretty fired up about striking out in a big situation like that."

During his previous at-bat in the sixth inning, Harper disagreed with a 3-0 offering that was called a strike, before he ended up flying out to left field.

"That's why I was so upset at that point," he said. "When he came in, I asked him like, 'What did I do?' That's when I got upset, and he didn't really have an answer for me. I said, 'That's twice tonight.'"

It was the second ejection this season for Harper, the only player in the majors to have been tossed multiple times this year. Since debuting in 2012, Harper has been ejected 10 times total, tied with Atlanta Braves outfielder Matt Kemp for the most over that stretch.

Harper was replaced in right field by rookie Andrew Stevenson.