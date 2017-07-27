The Tampa Bay Rays strengthened their bullpen for the stretch run Thursday, acquiring left-handed reliever Dan Jennings from the Chicago White Sox in a trade for first base prospect Casey Gillaspie.

Jennings, 30, is 3-1 with a 3.45 ERA this season. His 48 appearances lead American League lefties and are tied for second among all AL relievers behind Cleveland's Bryan Shaw.

Dan Jennings was 3-1 with a 3.45 ERA in 48 appearances for the White Sox with 38 strikeouts. Daniel Bartel/Icon Sportswire

Jennings has limited lefty hitters to a .169 average and one extra base hit in 71 at-bats this year. His 58.5 percent groundball rate ranks sixth in the American League.

Gillaspie, 24, logged a .227/.296/.357 slash line with nine home runs in 95 games with Chicago's Triple-A Durham farm club. Last year, he led Rays minor leaguers with 18 home runs.

Gillaspie was Tampa Bay's first round pick and the 20th selection overall in the 2014 MLB first year player draft. He is the younger brother of San Francisco Giants infielder Conor Gillaspie.