The Tampa Bay Rays have completed a trade with the New York Mets to acquire first baseman Lucas Duda.

The Rays are taking on all of Duda's salary, about $2.5 million, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

The Rays entered Thursday 2½ games behind the first-place Red Sox in the AL East. They're one game behind the Kansas City Royals for the second wild card.

"I'm excited to join the Rays. They're in the hunt," Duda said. "Kind of mixed emotions. There are guys here I've grown close to, and the Mets are a first-class organization. I was very proud to be a New York Met, and I'm gonna be very proud to be on the Tampa Bay Rays."

Duda, 31, is hitting .246 with 17 home runs and 37 RBIs for the Mets, an organization with whom he has spent his entire career.

Drew Smith, a right-hander, is going from the Rays to the Mets as part of the deal, according to multiple reports.

Smith, 23, had most recently been pitching for Double-A Montgomery. In appearances for four minor league teams this year, he was a combined 1-2 with a 1.60 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP, with 40 strikeouts in 45 innings.