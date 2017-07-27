OnScene at Clayton Kershaw's pingpong charity event

Magic Johnson, part owner of the Dodgers, says they are going to win the World Series this year. (0:19)

Magic: Dodgers are going to win the World Series (0:19)

Thursday night marked the fifth annual Kershaw's Ping Pong 4 Purpose charity event. Although an injury kept Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw sidelined for a second straight year, that didn't mean the event wasn't as lively as ever.

Whether it was Magic Johnson predicting the 2017 Dodgers to win the World Series, or Kershaw donning some flashy socks, ESPN was on hand to capture the scene at Dodger Stadium.

Clayton Kershaw and his wife Ellen are hosting their 5th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose charity event for their organization, Kershaw's Challenge, at Dodger Stadium tonight. Megan Moureaux, ESPN 0:26 Kershaws discuss fifth annual pingpong event

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner and right fielder Yasiel Puig play a pickup game of ping pong with some lucky kids. Puig jokes that the kids need to learn math. Megan Moureaux, ESPN 0:37 Puig, Turner take on two youngsters

Clayton Kershaw is watching his teammates Rich Hill and Andre Ethier from the sidelines tonight as the Ping Pong 4 Purpose tournament has officially begun. Megan Moureaux, ESPN 0:26 Kershaw watches Dodgers teammates compete

Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger and his Ping Pong 4 Purpose partner Becca Tilley are officially out of the tournament. Megan Moureaux, ESPN 0:21 Bellinger and partner ousted

Clayton Kershaw talks about what it means to have his Dodger teammates come out to support his Ping Pong 4 Purpose charity event on one of the team's limited home off days. Megan Moureaux, ESPN 0:36 Kershaw thankful of teammates attending event

Clayton Kershaw is rocking his ping pong themed socks tonight for the Kershaw family's "Ping Pong 4 Purpose" charity event being held at Dodger Stadium. Megan Moureaux, ESPN

These game-worn Magic Johnson shoes are also available for auction at Clayton Kershaw's Ping Pong 4 Purpose charity event for a starting bid of $12,500. Megan Moureaux, ESPN

One of only two baseballs made available for the public from Clayton Kershaw's no-hitter is up for auction tonight at Kershaw's Ping Pong 4 Purpose charity event. Starting bid is $5,500. Megan Moureaux, ESPN