          Reports: Marlins 3B Martin Prado to have knee surgery

          11:05 AM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Miami Marlins third baseman Martin Prado will have surgery on his knee, according to multiple reports.

          Prado was placed on the 10-day disabled list on July 18 with a right knee sprain.

          This season, Prado is batting .250 with two home runs and 12 RBIs in 37 games. Prado is a career .291 hitter and signed a three-year, $40 million contract extension with Miami in the offseason.

          Prado also spent time on the disabled list this season with a right hamstring injury that he sustained during the World Baseball Classic.

