Miami Marlins third baseman Martin Prado will have surgery on his knee, according to multiple reports.

Prado was placed on the 10-day disabled list on July 18 with a right knee sprain.

This season, Prado is batting .250 with two home runs and 12 RBI in 37 games. Prado is a career .291 hitter and signed a three-year, $40 million contract extension with Miami in the offseason.

Prado also spent time on the disabled list this season with a right hamstring injury that he sustained during the World Baseball Classic.