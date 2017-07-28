After Brett Gardner's walk-off home run earns the Yankees an 11th-inning victory, Aaron Judge takes a helmet to the face, sending his tooth flying. (0:24)

NEW YORK -- Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is back in the starting lineup, a day after he accidentally lost half of his front left tooth during a home plate celebration.

Judge was set to play Friday night against Tampa Bay.

The American League home run leader saw a dentist earlier in the day and got a temporary fix.

On Thursday night, Judge was jarred when Brett Gardner's batting helmet accidentally popped him in the mouth. Gardner hit a winning home run in the bottom of the 11th inning and tossed his helmet as he approached the plate.

Judge picked up the helmet because he worried someone might step on it. Instead, he got hit by the helmet during all the jostling.

Judge says he will later see the dentist for a permanent fix. He was playing right field and batting third against the Rays.