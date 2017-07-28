        <
        >

          Astros put outfielder George Springer on 10-day DL with quadriceps discomfort

          7:19 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          DETROIT -- The Houston Astros have placed outfielder George Springer on the 10-day disabled list because of left quadriceps discomfort.

          The move, announced before Friday night's game at Detroit, is retroactive to Tuesday.

          Houston also activated left-hander Dallas Keuchel and right-hander Will Harris from the DL.

          Keuchel, Friday's starter, had been out with neck discomfort. He hadn't pitched since June 2. Keuchel entered Friday with a 9-0 record and a 1.67 ERA.

          Manager A.J. Hinch says right-hander Brad Peacock (8-1) will be in the bullpen for the weekend, at least. Peacock has 23 appearances and 11 starts this year.

          Springer is hitting .310 with a team-high 27 home runs for the AL West-leading Astros.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.