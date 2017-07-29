St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famer Lou Brock announced Friday that he has been told he is cancer-free.

In April, the Cardinals said that Brock had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. It was the latest health setback for Brock, whose left leg was amputated below the knee due to complications from diabetes in 2015.

Friday's news, coming as members of the Baseball Hall of Fame are gathering in Cooperstown, New York, for Sunday's induction ceremony, was much happier.

Brock retired in 1979 as MLB's leader in stolen bases for a single season (118 in 1974) and a career (938) -- marks since surpassed by Rickey Henderson.

Brock was elected into the Hall of Fame in 1985.

The El Dorado, Arkansas, native ended his 19-year career with 3,023 hits, 149 homers, 900 RBIs and a .293 average.