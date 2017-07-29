ST. LOUIS -- A line drive by Cardinals first baseman Luke Voit hit Arizona Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray in the head during the second inning of Friday night's game.

Ray, a left-hander, dropped flat on the mound.

Third baseman Daniel Descalso caught the ball in the air in foul territory for an out.

His teammates quickly ran to the fallen pitcher's side.

Arizona starter Robbie Ray dropped flat on the mound after being struck by a line drive off the bat of St. Louis first baseman Luke Voit. Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports

Ray was helped up and then driven off the field on a cart for examination.

There was one out when Voit lined the ball up the middle and struck Ray.

T.J. McFarland, a left-hander, came in to pitch for the Diamondbacks.

Ray threw 1⅔ innings, allowing one hit and one walk and registering two strikeouts.