The Philadelphia Phillies had a busy night Friday.

After beating the Atlanta Braves 10-3, the team announced two trades involving a total of five players.

The Washington Nationals acquired Howie Kendrick and cash considerations in exchange for minor league pitcher McKenzie Mills. Starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson is headed to the Orioles, and the Phillies will receive outfielder Hyun Soo Kim and left-handed pitcher Garrett Cleavinger from Baltimore.

In the trade announced after Baltimore's 8-2 loss in Texas on Friday night, Philadelphia will get an international amateur signing bonus pool allocation, and the Phillies will send cash to the Orioles to cover part of the $6.1 million remaining of Hellickson's $17.2 million salary.

As part of the Kendrick's deal, the Phillies will send about $1.59 million to cover most of the approximately $1.78 million Kendrick is due the rest of this season, and Philadelphia will remain responsible for Kendrick's $5 million in deferred salary.

"It's great because they're in first place and have a good chance to make the postseason,'' Kendrick said Friday night. "That's what we live for. Our ultimate goal as players is to win a World Series. I couldn't think of a better place to be going to.''

Kendrick, 34, is hitting .340 with two homers and 16 RBIs this season, but he has been limited to 39 games due to injuries. He didn't play in Friday night's 10-3 win over the Atlanta Braves after suffering a bruised left hand after being hit by a pitch in Wednesday's 9-0 win over the Houston Astros.

Howie Kendrick is batting .340 with two home runs and 16 RBIs this season. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Kendrick has appeared in 24 games in left field, 10 games at second base and one at first.

"I'll probably be hitting eighth or something,'' Kendrick joked. "They've got a good lineup. Those guys know how to play the game. They do a lot on all ends. I'll just have to see where I fit in.''

Mills, a 21-year-old left-hander, is 12-2 with a 3.01 ERA in 18 starts with Class A Hagerstown and was a South Atlantic League All-Star. He was an 18th-round draft pick in 2014.

Hellickson is 6-5 with a 4.73 ERA in 20 starts for the Phillies this season. He was 18-15 in 52 starts over two seasons in Philadelphia.

Kim, a native of South Korea, hit .232 with one homer and 10 RBIs in 56 games for the Orioles. The 29-year-old outfielder hit .302 last year in his major league debut after signing with Baltimore.

Cleavinger has 42 strikeouts over 38 2/3 innings in 27 appearances for Double-A Bowie. The Orioles selected him in the third round of the 2015 amateur draft.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.