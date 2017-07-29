SEATTLE -- The New York Mets have acquired reliever AJ Ramos from the Miami Marlins for a pair of prospects.

The clubs announced the deal on Friday night, with the Mets sending Class A pitcher Merandy Gonzalez and outfielder Ricardo Cespedes back to the Marlins.

New York is seeking stability in a bullpen that's been a mess since the loss of Jeurys Familia, who served a domestic violence suspension at the start of the season and then got hurt. The Mets have blown 13 of 36 save opportunities entering Friday's game in Seattle and rank 26th in the major leagues in bullpen ERA at 4.81

Ramos, a 30-year-old right-hander, was an All-Star in 2016 and this year is 2-4 with 20 saves and a 3.63 ERA in 40 appearances for the Marlins. He has a $6.55 million salary and is eligible for free agency after the 2018 season.

Mets reliever Addison Reed, closing in Familia's absence, is eligible for free agency and has been the subject of trade rumors.