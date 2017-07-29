The Toronto Blue Jays have placed Troy Tulowitzki on the 10-day disabled list after he sprained his right ankle trying to beat out an infield grounder Friday against the Angels.

Tulowitzki stepped on CJ Cron's foot as he hit the bag, sending the Blue Jays shortstop stumbling in pain. Tulowitzki was visibly wincing as he hobbled off the field supported two team trainers.

Tulowitzki is batting .250 with seven home runs and 26 RBIs in 66 games this season. He missed more than a month earlier this season because of a hamstring injury.

To replace Tulowitzki, the Blue Jays recalled Rob Refsnyder from Triple-A

Also Saturday, the Blue Jays activated right-hander Mike Bolsinger and optioned right-hander Chris Smith to the minors.