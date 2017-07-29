Matt Kemp strains his right hamstring after he is thrown out at second base trying to stretch a single into a double. He would exit the game. (0:26)

The Atlanta Braves have placed outfielder Matt Kemp on the 10-day disabled list after he strained his right hamstring during Friday's game.

Kemp suffered the injury running the bases in the fourth inning of Atlanta's 10-3 loss to Philadelphia. He was thrown out at second base and then removed from the game in between innings.

The 32-year-old is hitting .290 this season with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs.

Lane Adams was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett. The outfielder has hit .241 with eight RBIs in 34 games at the major league level in 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.