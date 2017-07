Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger left Saturday's game against the New York Mets with a mouth contusion after getting hit in the face by a pitch. The Mariners announced that Haniger is fully alert and will undergo further testing.

Haniger was struck in the face by a 95 mph fastball from Mets ace Jacob deGrom in the second inning. He was able to walk off the field with blood dripping from his face.

Haniger was replaced by Guillermo Heredia.