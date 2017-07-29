Diamondbacks pitcher Robbie Ray gets hit in the head with a Luke Voit line drive. Ray would be carted off. (0:35)

Ray gets hit in the head with a comebacker (0:35)

The Arizona Diamondbacks placed left-hander Robbie Ray on the seven-day concussion disabled list Saturday, a day after he was hit in the head by a line drive against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Arizona also tweeted a statement from Ray, who thanked fans for their support over the last 24 hours.

Ray was struck squarely in the head in the second inning by a line drive off the bat Luke Voit.

Manager Torey Lovullo said Ray never lost consciousness after he was felled by a line drive estimated at 108 mph off Voit's bat. It was hit so hard it stayed aloft, and third baseman Daniel Descalso caught the ball in the air in foul territory for an out.

Ray's teammates quickly ran to his side. He was helped up and then driven off the field on a cart for an examination.

Ray was enjoying his best season in the majors, with a 9-5 record and a 3.11 ERA for Arizona, which entered Saturday leading the NL wild card.

In a corresponding roster move Saturday, the D-backs recalled right-hander Silvino Bracho from Triple-A Reno.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.