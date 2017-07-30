Jeremy Hellickson got a trip from the NL East cellar to an AL East team still clinging to playoff hopes, but the right-hander hit a bump in the road on his way out of Philadelphia.

The veteran pitcher, who was traded by the Phillies to the Orioles on Friday, has not yet arrived in Baltimore, as he was rear-ended on his way to the airport.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter said that Hellickson is doing fine and has been in contact with Baltimore's staff but had to go with his girlfriend to the emergency room following the car accident.

Showalter said the team hopes that Hellickson can make it to Baltimore in time to throw a bullpen session Sunday, but he didn't say when Hellickson will make his Orioles debut. The team is currently in Texas for a weekend series before starting a seven-game homestand on Monday.

The 30-year-old is 6-5 with a 4.73 ERA and joins an Orioles pitching staff that has the second-worst ERA in all of baseball, at 5.15.