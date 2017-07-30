The New York Yankees are completing a deal to acquire pitcher Jaime Garcia in a trade with the Minnesota Twins, a source confirmed to ESPN's Buster Olney.

The source told Olney that the teams are at the "1-yard line" in terms of finalizing a trade in which Garcia would change teams for the second time in less than a week. He joined Minnesota on Monday after the Atlanta Braves dealt him, catcher Anthony Recker and cash considerations for a minor league pitching prospect.

Yahoo! Sports first reported that the Yankees were close to a trade for Garcia.

The first-place Yankees also have been in active trade talks with the Oakland Athletics about ace Sonny Gray, according to ESPN and multiple reports. Garcia's acquisition would not prevent the Yankees from also adding Gray, the source told Olney.

The Braves are paying the remaining $4.6 million on Garcia's contract for this season, ESPN's Jerry Crasnick previously confirmed.

Garcia has made one start for the Twins, allowing three runs on eight hits over 6 2/3 innings in a 6-3 win over the Athletics on Friday.