Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki has ligament damage in his injured right ankle and will be further evaluated by a specialist.

The Blue Jays announced the results of Tulowitzki's MRI on Sunday, one day after the veteran shortstop was placed on the 10-day DL with what the team described as a right ankle sprain.

The Blue Jays have not announced a timetable for when Tulowitzki will return from the DL.