Lee May, an All-Star slugger who hit 354 home runs in the major leagues, has died. He was 74.

The Baltimore Orioles, one of four teams that May played for, and the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association both tweeted their condolences Sunday.

We mourn the loss of Orioles Hall of Famer Lee May and will honor him with a pregame moment of silence tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/MElnGXOKYw — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 30, 2017

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of three-time All-Star Lee May, who hit 354 home runs in his career. Rest in peace, Lee. — MLBPAA (@MLBPAA) July 30, 2017

No cause of death has been announced. The Orioles said they would honor May in a pregame ceremony Monday.

May played parts of 18 seasons with the Orioles, Cincinnati Reds, Houston Astros and Kansas City Royals. He was a three-time All-Star (1969, 1971, 1972) and led the American League in RBIs with 109 as a member of the Orioles in 1976.

He appeared in the World Series twice -- once with the Reds in 1970, when they lost to Baltimore, and once with the Orioles in 1979.