Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre has become the 31st member of the 3,000-hit club, thanks to a double in the fourth inning of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

The milestone hit came on a 3-0 count against Wade Miley. Beltre struck out swinging in his first at-bat.

After Beltre's double, his three kids ran out to right-center field to reveal a banner for his 3,000th hit. Beltre's teammates also joined him on the field to recognize his achievement.

Beltre, in his 20th big league season, is the first player to reach the 3,000-hit milestone while a member of the Rangers and the first player born in the Dominican Republic to accomplish the feat.

Beltre, 38, had a total of 13 hits last week leading up to number 3,000; he is batting a team-high .349 in July.

This is his seventh season in Texas after previously playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox.

A five-time Gold Glove third baseman, Beltre has received loud cheers every at-bat from crowds anticipating history during the Rangers' current homestand.

Beltre is the third player in as many years to notch his 3,000th hit. Ichiro Suzuki tripled to get hit No. 3,000 last August while playing for the Miami Marlins, and Alex Rodriguez joined the club in June 2015 with a home run for the New York Yankees.

Beltre is the first player to reach 3,000 hits during a Hall of Fame weekend. Of the now 31 players who have recorded this milestone, all who are eligible for the Hall of Fame are in Cooperstown except for Pete Rose, who is banned from baseball, and Rafael Palmeiro. Derek Jeter and Rodriguez are not yet eligible for the Hall of Fame.

Beltre and Suzuki are the only active players on the list.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.