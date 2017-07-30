Arizona Diamondbacks utiltyman Chris Owings suffered a fractured middle finger on his right hand on a bunt attempt Sunday in Arizona's 3-2 loss at St. Louis, manager Torey Lovullo said.

Lovullo did not give a timetable for Owings' return but said he was heading back to Phoenix to meet with a hand specialist.

Owings left Sunday's game in the second inning after he was hit on the finger with a 92-mph fastball thrown by Cardinals starter Lance Lynn.

The Diamondbacks' Chris Owings left Sunday's game in the second inning after getting hit on the finger while attempting a bunt. AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Owings started at second base on Sunday, his 15th start at the position this season. He also has made 51 starts at shortstop and 23 in the outfield.

"For us, we've got to take that next-man-up mentality," catcher Chris Iannetta said, according to azcentral.com. "That's the only way we can do it. It's tough to lose those guys that are a big part of our team and what they do. ... Guys need to step up."

Owings, 25, is hitting .269 this season and has 12 home runs and 51 RBIs, career highs in both categories.