Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Robbie Ray says he is grateful to be on his feet following a scary moment Friday when he was struck in the head by a line drive.

"I could not be standing here right now," Ray said, according to The Arizona Republic. "I could be in a hospital. I'm very thankful for everybody that's been involved in the process. I'm just glad to be here and be with the team. I'm thankful it didn't end up worse."

Ray remains on the seven-day concussion disabled list. He had three staples put in his head, but manager Torey Lovullo said a CT scan showed no internal damage.

The ball was estimated to have been traveling 108 mph when it hit him.

"I'm just really slow right now. Body is moving really slow. I'm just trying to get things back to normal," Ray said. "Other than that, really, I had a headache the first day, but I don't have that anymore. I can definitely tell there's some staples in my head. It's pulling the skin a little bit. Other than that, not a whole lot."

Ray said he would wait until he is 100 percent before considering a return to the mound.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.