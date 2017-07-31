DAVIE, Fla. - Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl running back Jay Ajayi is being evaluated for a concussion and was unable to finish practice on Monday, according to head coach Adam Gase. The team will not have a confirmed diagnosis on Ajayi until later this afternoon, Gase said.

Ajayi got a lot of work in Miami's first full-contact, full-padded practice of training camp. He ran the ball and caught several passes out of the backfield while taking some hits in the process. Dolphins safety T.J. McDonald, for example. had a big hit on Ajayi that knocked the tailback off his feet in one of Ajayi's final plays.

It is vital for Ajayi, who led the Dolphins with 1,272 rushing yards, to stay healthy this season. Gase said earlier in the offseason that he will not be afraid to give Ajayi 300 carries if necessary, and the running back has worked diligently catching passes out of the backfield.

Monday's practice also was a good example of how much work Ajayi could get this season in his quest to become a better three-down running back.