Mark Teixeira isn't convinced that adding Francisco Liriano is enough to satisfy Houston's clubhouse. (0:27)

The Houston Astros acquired left-hander Francisco Liriano from the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, a source told ESPN's Buster Olney, confirming multiple reports.

MLB.com is reporting that outfielder Nori Aoki and minor league outfielder Teoscar Hernandez are headed to Toronto in return for Liriano.

Liriano, 33, is 6-5 with a 5.88 ERA in 18 starts for Toronto this season. He is 102-97 with a 4.15 ERA in 12 seasons.

Aoki, 35, is hitting .272 with two home runs and 19 RBIs in 202 at-bats this season.

Hernandez, 24, is hitting .279 with 12 home runs and 44 RBIs for Triple-A Fresno. He appeared in one game for the Astros in 2017 but didn't get an at-bat.