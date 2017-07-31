Jeremy Jeffress is heading back to the Milwaukee Brewers, who acquired the hard-throwing reliever in a trade Monday with the Texas Rangers, a source told ESPN's Jerry Crasnick.

It is not clear which players will be dealt to the Rangers, who acquired Jeffress last year in a deadline deal that also sent catcher Jonathan Lucroy from Milwaukee to Texas.

Jeffress, 29, has a 5.31 ERA in 39 relief appearances this season for the Rangers. He made his major league debut with the Brewers in 2010 before being traded to Kansas City that offseason. He also spent time with Toronto before Milwaukee brought him back as a free agent two years ago.