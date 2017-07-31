Mark Teixeira, Tim Kurkjian and Buster Olney break down the Yankees' rotation with the addition of Sonny Gray. (1:11)

The Yankees' pursuit of Oakland Athletics starter Sonny Gray spilled into the final hours before Monday's trade deadline, but a swap has been reached that sends the right-hander to New York.

Editor's Picks Landing Sonny Gray makes the Yankees the Yankees again A year ago, the Bombers waved the white flag. Now, armed with the former A's ace, they're one step closer to waving championship flag No. 28.

The Athletics are getting back shortstop/outfielder Jorge Mateo, outfielder Dustin Fowler and pitcher James Kaprielian while also sending the Yankees $1.5 million in international signing money.

Oakland is taking on two injured players. Fowler ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee on June 29, 2016, during his first game in the majors last season; Kaprielian had Tommy John surgery on April 18.

Gray, 27, is under club control through the 2019 season. He is making $3.6 million this season and is arbitration-eligible in 2018.

He is 44-36 with a 3.42 ERA over parts of five seasons in Oakland. Gray has pitched well lately, with a 1.37 ERA, 36 strikeouts and 9 walks in his past six starts.

Gray further strengthens a Yankees rotation that includes Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, CC Sabathia and Jaime Garcia, who was acquired Sunday from the Minnesota Twins. He complements a strong bullpen featuring Aroldis Chapman, David Robertson, Dellin Betances, Adam Warren and Tommy Kahnle.

Following news of the Gray trade, the Yankees' odds to win the World Series improved from 10-1 to 7-1 at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook while their odds to win the American League pennant improved from 4-1 to 3-1.

The Yankees are 56-47 and lead the Boston Red Sox by a half-game in the AL East after taking three of four games from the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend.

ESPN's Jerry Crasnick, ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed in this report.