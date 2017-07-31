The Cleveland Indians acquired reliever Joe Smith from the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday for two prospects.

The Indians are sending left-hander Thomas Pannone and second baseman Samad Taylor to Toronto in exchange for Smith.

Editor's Picks Source: Astros get lefty Liriano from Blue Jays The Astros acquired another arm for the stretch run, trading for Blue Jays left-hander Francisco Liriano, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

The right-handed Smith, 33, is 3-0 with a 3.28 ERA in 38 appearances this season.

Pannone, 23, is 8-1 with a 1.96 ERA in 18 starts in two stops in Cleveland's system. He currently is pitching for Double-A Akron of the Eastern League. Taylor, 19, is hitting .300 with four home runs and 19 RBIs for Mahoning Valley, the Indians' low Class A franchise in the New York-Pennsylvania League.

This is the second trade completed by the Blue Jays, who earlier traded left-handed starter Francisco Liriano to the Houston Astros, according to ESPN and multiple reports.