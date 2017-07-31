        <
        >

          Jose Fernandez's friends and family pay tribute on social media for his 25th birthday

          3:44 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Former Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez would have celebrated his 25th birthday on Monday had he not tragically passed in a boating accident last September.

          Hernandez may be gone, but he's not forgotten. His former teammates, friends and family spent Monday paying tribute.

          Hernandez's mother, Maritza Gomez Fernandez, visited the crash site to celebrate her son's birthday

          Maritza, along with other family members, wore No. 16 shirts and caps as they spray-painted "happy birthday" on the rocks, tossed flower petals into the ocean, released birthday balloons and lit 25 candles in memory of their lost loved one.

          The Marlins shared a video highlighting Fernandez's career.

          Fernandez's baseball peers also paid tribute.

          The Marlins have worn a No. 16 patch on their jerseys in remembrance of their fallen teammate every game this season.

          - Paul Saldaña

