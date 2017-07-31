Former Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez would have celebrated his 25th birthday on Monday had he not tragically passed in a boating accident last September.

Hernandez may be gone, but he's not forgotten. His former teammates, friends and family spent Monday paying tribute.

Hernandez's mother, Maritza Gomez Fernandez, visited the crash site to celebrate her son's birthday

Maritza, along with other family members, wore No. 16 shirts and caps as they spray-painted "happy birthday" on the rocks, tossed flower petals into the ocean, released birthday balloons and lit 25 candles in memory of their lost loved one.

The Marlins shared a video highlighting Fernandez's career.

On his birthday, a look back at some of José's best moments. #JDF16 pic.twitter.com/I05Ui5ItTJ — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) July 31, 2017

Fernandez's baseball peers also paid tribute.

Happy Birthday Doggy! I love and miss you bro. #JDF16 pic.twitter.com/oZnrPdL5M8 — Dee Gordon (@FlashGJr) July 31, 2017

Happy Birthday brother, I miss you. Keep looking over us. #JDF16 — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) July 31, 2017

The stars belong in the sky,

To shine down on us to admire

And that is where you are my friend

#joseday #jdf16 #hbd pic.twitter.com/xh1pIv2IjW — Aj Ramos (@theajramos) July 31, 2017

Miss seeing 16 take the bump every 5 days... https://t.co/9zg0kptcGs — Rookie Davis (@rookdavis24) July 31, 2017

Happy bday in heaven bro #JDF16 — Nick Travieso (@NTravieso21) July 31, 2017

The Marlins have worn a No. 16 patch on their jerseys in remembrance of their fallen teammate every game this season.

- Paul Saldaña