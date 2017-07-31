        <
        >

          Dodgers find lefty reliever in trade for Pirates' Tony Watson

          play
          Watson not a huge deal for Dodgers (0:32)

          Jerry Crasnick explains where Tony Watson fits into the Los Angeles pitching staff. (0:32)

          4:08 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to acquire left-handed reliever Tony Watson from the Pirates, according to multiple reports.

          The trade, which was first reported by FanRag Sports, is pending a medical review. The New York Post reports that the Dodgers will send two minor leaguers to the Pirates in the trade.

          Watson, 32, has a 5-3 record and 3.66 ERA in 47 appearances this season. He has converted 10-of-17 save opportunities this season and has posted a 35-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

          The Dodgers had only two left-handed relievers with more than 10 innings pitched this season prior to agreeing to the Watson swap.

          ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.