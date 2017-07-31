Buster Olney, Tim Kurkjian and Mark Teixeira break down the Dodgers' acquisition of Yu Darvish. (2:22)

The Los Angeles Dodgers, owners of the best record in baseball, have acquired right-hander Yu Darvish from the Texas Rangers, the teams announced.

Los Angeles landed perhaps the biggest name available right at the trade deadline on Monday. The Rangers will receive three minor-leaguers: second baseman Willie Calhoun, right-hander A.J. Alexy and shortstop Brendon Davis. They are the fourth, 17th and 27th-ranked prospects in the Dodgers system, respectively, according to MLB.com.

Los Angeles did not want to part with their top prospects like right-hander Walker Buehler and outfielder Alex Verdugo.

The trade came after the Dodgers acquired left-handed relievers Tony Watson from the Pirates and Tony Cingrani from the Reds.

Darvish is 6-9 with a 4.01 ERA his season, his worst in five years in the majors. A four-time All-Star, Darvish has seen his win total decrease in each season in the league -- from 16 in 2012 to seven last season. Tommy John surgery cost him the entire 2015 season.

The 30-year-old Darvish is 0-5 with a 5.81 ERA over his last eight starts. He was tagged for a career-worst 10 runs in his last outing, and later revealed that he was tipping his pitches to the Marlins.

He will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Dodgers rookie first baseman Cody Bellinger tweeted a greeting to Darvish even before the deal was official.

The Dodgers, who are awaiting ace Clayton Kershaw's return from a bad back, have the best record in the league at 74-31. They're seeking their first World Series title since 1988.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.